Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

