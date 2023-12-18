Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average of $371.01.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

