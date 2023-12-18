IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Trimmed by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262,599 shares in the company, valued at $694,159,212.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

