iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

