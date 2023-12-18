iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
