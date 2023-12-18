ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys £149.27 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne bought 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($187.38).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Bourne purchased 492 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($376.75).

On Monday, September 18th, Simon Bourne acquired 6,329 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £4,999.91 ($6,276.56).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 57.36 ($0.72) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.22. The stock has a market cap of £353.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.50 and a beta of 1.74. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.01 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.35 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

