Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $132.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

