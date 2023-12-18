Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,186,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

