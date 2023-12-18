Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JEF opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.
Read More
