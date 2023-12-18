Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JEF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.