Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Several other research firms have also commented on RPHM. HC Wainwright lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $158,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

