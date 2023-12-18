JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.94) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.1 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($29.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 597.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,375.50 ($42.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,472.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,550.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.