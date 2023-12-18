JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.94) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BATS
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.1 %
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.