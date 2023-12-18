jvl associates llc Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

