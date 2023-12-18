Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $72.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $67.22 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

