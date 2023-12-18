Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $72.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $67.22 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.25%.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Further Reading
