Kevin Waters Sells 71,465 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,596.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $275,657.76.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.