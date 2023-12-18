Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Acquires $26,030.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director John Russell purchased 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

