KeyCorp Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $56.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

TPX stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,809,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,110,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

