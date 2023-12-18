Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.25.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9352692 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

