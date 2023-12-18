Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $25,093,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

