KRYZA Exchange Trading Down 4.8% This Week (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $315.66 million and $97.93 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange launched on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.03997179 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $97.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

