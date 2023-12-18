Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.75.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $773.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $669.81 and a 200 day moving average of $655.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $779.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

