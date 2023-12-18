Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.