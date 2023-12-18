Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,560 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$79,244.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE:PEY opened at C$12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.43. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
