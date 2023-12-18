Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,560 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$79,244.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.43. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

