Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

NYSE:LH opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

