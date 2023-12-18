Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $55,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

