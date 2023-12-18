Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,594 shares during the period. Livent comprises 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.71% of Livent worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,889,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Livent Stock Up 0.3 %

LTHM stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.