Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.10% of AerCap worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

AER opened at $73.94 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

