Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

