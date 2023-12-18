Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.45% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

