Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.19% of Darling Ingredients worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

DAR stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

