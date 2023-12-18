Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.46% of Portland General Electric worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.00 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.