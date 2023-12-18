Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 41,073 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,073 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.30% of STAG Industrial worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STAG opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

