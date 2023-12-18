Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 87,279 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,279 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.38% of Ingredion worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.8 %

Ingredion stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.