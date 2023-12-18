Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,109 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.26% of Valmont Industries worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $224.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

