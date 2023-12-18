Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Standex International comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.11% of Standex International worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SXI opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.