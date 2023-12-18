Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,656 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.31% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,062,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

