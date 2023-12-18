Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 295

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.84).
In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $650,748 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
