Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 295

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.84).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.17.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $650,748 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.