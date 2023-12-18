LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Survey

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LENSAR and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.35%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

LENSAR has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LENSAR and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $35.36 million 0.74 -$19.91 million ($1.68) -1.39 Pro-Dex $46.94 million 1.24 $7.07 million $0.85 19.28

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -32.13% -34.41% -20.73% Pro-Dex 6.56% 10.89% 6.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats LENSAR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

