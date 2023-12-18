Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.