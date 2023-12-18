Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

