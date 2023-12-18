Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys C$39,091.80 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Elliot Burger purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,091.80.

Elliot Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Elliot Burger purchased 677 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,853.03.

Linamar Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE LNR opened at C$61.70 on Monday. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Linamar Announces Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 9.5693069 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.20.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

