Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

