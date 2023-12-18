Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Joe Berchtold Sells 119,100 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

