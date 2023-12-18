Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 188.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.