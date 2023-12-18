Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.59.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0571429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

