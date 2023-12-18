LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

