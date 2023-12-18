LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

