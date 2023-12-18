LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.