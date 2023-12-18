LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $461.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $481.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

