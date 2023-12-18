LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $2,368,963. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.14. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.