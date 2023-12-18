LVW Advisors LLC Sells 6,205 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LHX opened at $208.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.