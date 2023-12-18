MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.10.

MTSI stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,870 shares of company stock worth $27,184,965. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

